WVLT Pet of the Month: Bagel

Bagel is currently living with a foster family because she’s scared of the shelter according to the Humane Society
Bagel is a three-year-old terrier mix who likes being around other dogs
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet our June Pet of the Month: Bagel!

Bagel is a three-year-old terrier mix who is at Humane Society, Tennessee Valley. Caretakers said Bagel is super sweet, but scared of the shelter, so they put her in a foster home for awhile.

Her foster family said she likes other dogs, playing with toys, and a comfy bed. They said she’s more comfortable with women, but is okay with men and children.

Caretakers said Bagel takes her time making friends and letting people see her vulnerable sweet side; once she comes to you she likes to be pet, but only after she trusts you.

“She doesn’t bark much and does enjoy chewing up the occasional shoe,” said Humane Society employees.

If you have a friendly pup who would like a buddy, and you might like to add a Bagel to your plate, let HSTV know by sending the shelter an email.

