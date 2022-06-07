Big Orange Watch Party to stream Vol’s NCAA Knoxville Super Regional baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics announced on Tuesday it intends to host a free Big Orange Watch Party in lieu of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regional baseball games against Notre Dame.

The watch party this weekend will be in the green space next to the parking lot next to Lindsey Nelson Stadium’s outfield wall on the right side.

Tennessee Athletics constructed a map to help fans watch the NCAA Knoxville Super Regional baseball games in a Big Orange Watch Party. (Tennessee Athletics)

The watch party will have a new location this year because Haslam Field is currently undergoing renovations.

Fans will have the chance to watch the Vols play live on the big screen. The event will also feature tailgate games, a pep rally, food trucks, face painting, a VolShop stand, a live DJ and more.

A Big Orange Watch Party will be available for every game this weekend and will start 90 minutes before the first pitch. On Friday, the party will start at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, fans can participate at 12:30 p.m.

There will be a Big Orange Watch Party on Sunday if there is a game on Sunday.

Admission is free, giving fans a chance to enjoy the game without spending money. That can save fans some big money, since Stubhub, lists tickets for the baseball games at $357 and up.

Free parking is also available in the G-7 Garage on 2401 Volunteer Boulevard. Other parking options are also available.

Fans can bring chairs and blankets, but coolers, glass bottles and glass containers are prohibited.

