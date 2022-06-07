Advertisement

Former Vol describes flying Tom Cruise for Top Gun preparation

Curtis Watson was a running back for the Vols in the late 60′s, and became a Blue Angel pilot shortly after.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before Tom Cruise became the face of Top Gun in 1986, he took to the skies with a former Vol running back to prepare for the role.

Curt Watson came to the Tennessee campus in 1968 and made the All-SEC team for the following three years. After a short stint in the pros, he went to the Navy and later became a Blue Angel’s pilot.

Cruise met up with Watson in El Centro, California, to fly so the Top Gun star could get a better feel for what life is actually like as a pilot.

“He was very reserved and nervous,” said Watson. The VFL added that Cruise was incredibly kind and answered every question with “yes, sir.”

In the air, the two changed altitudes and speeds and did loops, giving Cruise the full pilot experience.

After their half-day together in the air and talking, the Cruise and Watson took several pictures together, which remain framed on the walls of Watson’s now Memphis home. Days later, Cruise sent Watson a signed Top Gun poster and a personalized letter to the Blue Angel’s pilot thanking him for the experience.

Watson said he doesn’t fly anymore, but Cruise has since gone on to become a pilot of his own. If Cruise ever decided to offer to return the favor 37 years later, it would be an opportunity that Watson jumped on.

“Oh yeah, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” said Watson.

Watson said he’s seen both Top Gun movies and added that he’s a big fan.

