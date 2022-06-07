Advertisement

KCS Board discusses new Superintendent plan, buying new body cameras

Board member says having a new way to evaluate Superintendent’s job is needed
By Jared Austin
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County School Board will look at a new way to evaluate the superintendent’s job to grow the academic programs at schools across the county. Board Member Evetty Satterfield called it the Superintendent Evaluation Process.

It’d be a new instrument by asking for input from either parents, staff or both parties. Satterfield said the most significant emphasis would be looking at how the district grows academically.

”I think the biggest thing is taking accountability in what role he plays in moving the needle forward. As we know, it boils down to the student’s growth and what happens at the school level,” Satterfield said.

Satterfield said conversations about this plan are good between the board and Superintendent Jon Rysewyk.

”The superintendent itself is the face of Knox County Schools, so we want to make sure the public is aware of what’s been going on. Also for them to have an opportunity for input on the progress of what we have,” Satterfield said.

The board also discussed getting new body cameras for its school resource officers to replace the old ones. The school board said there’s nothing wrong with the current cameras, but the improved ones would manage data better.

The contract would be just over $200,000 for the first year. If KCS likes the plan, the contract can be extended to another four years.

If approved by the board, SROs would get the cameras on July 1.

