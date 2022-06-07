Advertisement

Knoxville family asks for help after house fire kills 1 child, hospitalizes 3 more

“Delilah was just such a sweet soul, she loved her daddy so much, she was my best friend.”
“Delilah was just such a sweet soul, she loved her daddy so much, she was my best friend.”
“Delilah was just such a sweet soul, she loved her daddy so much, she was my best friend.”(Matthew Stull)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family is asking for help after a fire at their South Knoxville home killed one child and sent three more to the hospital. Several family members, including the children and their grandmother, were home at the time.

WVLT News spoke to Matthew Stull, who lost his daughter Delilah in the fire Monday. Two of Stull’s other children were at home during the fire. His 10 month old son Grayson is currently at Vanderbilt with lung and brain issues caused by the fire. Allison, Stull’s daughter, was able to crawl out of the house, he said. Stull also told WVLT News that his fiancé's children were also at home during the fire.

The fire started around 2 p.m. and totaled the home. Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the scene, where they said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. Firefighters were able to rescue two children that had been trapped in the home’s basement, where they think the fire started.

Stull said he was heartbroken to get the news about his daughter, saying “Delilah was just such a sweet soul, she loved her daddy so much, she was my best friend.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe for the ones that lost their home. They’re hoping to raise $50,000 for the family. You can donate at this link.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station
Knoxville fire responds to South Knoxville fire with people trapped inside
KFD: 1 child dead, 3 hospitalized following South Knoxville house fire
15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn
Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen
70-year-old woman dies after family dog attack, sheriff says
Knox County Schools
Parents, students suing Knox County Schools over gender discrimination

Latest News

KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges
KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges
Knoxville fire responds to South Knoxville fire with people trapped inside
KFD: 1 child dead, 3 hospitalized following South Knoxville house fire
Oak Ridge Pool
Oak Ridge lifeguards save 5 year old girl
Rain & storms stay around through the day.
Waking up to scattered showers and storms