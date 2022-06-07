Knoxville firefighter reflects on what it’s like tackling intense fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Knoxville family is now mourning the loss of a three-year-old daughter after an intense fire took their home, also injuring parts of their family.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the fire and managed to rescue two children that had been trapped in the basement, but Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News that the emotional toll of taking on serious fires could weigh on him and his crew.

“It takes an emotional toll on you after the fact,” Wilbanks said. “Especially when somebody dies. That’s the hard part.”

Wilbanks outlined the response process, saying much of the decision-making happens in the moment, emphasizing that fires were dynamic. He said that made situations difficult, no matter how much training crews get.

I think it’s important to say they put themselves in danger.

“You never know what’s gonna happen when you arrive on scene,” he said. “When that first fire truck pulled up, they had to make a decision very quickly as to what they were gonna do. And the actions that they were gonna take. It was decided very quickly that they were gonna take a hose line with them and go to try and effect rescue.”

The gear firefighters wear, along with high summer temperatures, make firefighting even more difficult, Wilbanks said. “All of these operations are labor-intensive. They’re not easy, especially in the summer. Wearing all of that gear that we wear makes it much harder. You can’t work as long, and you can’t work as hard in the heat.”

Risk also plays a large part in deciding how to attack a fire, Wilbanks said. His crew enters buildings as everyone else is running out, and that can make situations challenging. ”I think it’s important to say they put themselves in danger; they put their lives in danger to get in that building to try to affect the rescue.”

Those tough situations get worse when someone’s life is on the line, he said. “And then you’ve got to rescue someone’s life who may be in danger, and that makes it much more difficult,” Wilbanks said. “Because you now have to make a decision. How much more risk am I going to accept?”

Did we do everything we could? Did we make the right decisions?

The emotional toll of a fire sometimes comes before crews are even on the scene, Wilbanks said. That was the case with Monday’s fatal fire.

“I knew when I pulled up that it was a very bad fire. I could tell. You could see the smoke from James White Parkway as I was crossing the bridge,” he said. “The initial engine company reported smoke from the fire station. Those are things that kind of make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. You already know at that point it’s a serious situation, and then you’re getting the report that children are trapped. That really heightens your awareness even more.”

It doesn’t just stop after the fire is out, however. Wilbanks told WVLT News that clocking out at the end of the day doesn’t necessarily mean fire is off his mind.

“It’s extremely emotional. I mean, for myself, personally, when I went home last night and I finally sat down on my couch and said ‘whoo’ at about nine o’clock last night, I started going back in my mind over the things that had occurred through the day,” he said. “I told one of my buddies, ‘this was one of the worst fires we’ve seen in a long time.’ It was just a very dynamic, very large scene. We had a lot of work to do, and our guys did a stellar job of doing that. But as far as just bad fires, it was a bad fire, and you think about that as you lay down and go to sleep. Did we do everything we could? Did we make the right decisions? Did we go through the processes like we know we should?”

However, Knoxville firefighters aren’t just dealing with their own grief. They’re the ones that have to report on tragedies, like what happened Monday.

“The entire Knoxville Fire Department extends our sincere condolences to the family during this extremely difficult time,” Wilbanks told WVLT News Monday.

Just one day after that South Knoxville fire, one child is dead and three are in the hospital. If you’d like to help, you can find out how here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.