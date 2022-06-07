Advertisement

KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges

A Knoxville Police Department traffic stop led to several charges, including identity theft, drug and weapons charges, a release said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department traffic stop led to several charges, including identity theft, drug and weapons charges, a release from KPD officials said.

The incident happened around 1:45 Monday afternoon. Officers reportedly stopped a Ford SUV on Kenner Avenue near Taylor Homes Road for a traffic violation when the driver provided a false ID to officers. The officers also said they smelled marijuana coming from the car, so they searched it, finding two handguns, a “large number” of what they thought was Oxycodone pills, 300 grams of marijuana and ammunition.

The driver, identified as Tecondre Conner, 26, allegedly had two outstanding felony warrants out of Knox County and was charged with identity theft and convicted felon in possession of a weapon charges. A male passenger was charged with weapon and drug charges and a female passenger was charged with drug charges.

