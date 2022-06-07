KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department traffic stop led to several charges, including identity theft, drug and weapons charges, a release from KPD officials said.

The incident happened around 1:45 Monday afternoon. Officers reportedly stopped a Ford SUV on Kenner Avenue near Taylor Homes Road for a traffic violation when the driver provided a false ID to officers. The officers also said they smelled marijuana coming from the car, so they searched it, finding two handguns, a “large number” of what they thought was Oxycodone pills, 300 grams of marijuana and ammunition.

The driver, identified as Tecondre Conner, 26, allegedly had two outstanding felony warrants out of Knox County and was charged with identity theft and convicted felon in possession of a weapon charges. A male passenger was charged with weapon and drug charges and a female passenger was charged with drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.