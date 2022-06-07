Law waives state registration fees for motor vehicles for 1 year beginning July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Under a new state law, the Tennessee General Assembly has waived state registration fees for Class A and Class B motor vehicles for renewals after July 1 and before June 30, 2023.

Class A includes motorcycles and autocycles and Class B includes passenger motor vehicles and motor homes. The state portion of the fee that is waved under the law is $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B. Other fees that are earmarked for safety and system improvements, as well as the additional electric vehicle registration fees and county fees, are not waived under the new law.

“We want to make sure motorists are aware they will not pay this state registration fee when they renew their registration during the next fiscal year,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said in a news release. “However, other fees may still apply. Be sure to check with your local county clerk, as applicable fees do vary.”

