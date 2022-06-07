Advertisement

NCAA Baseball announces Knoxville Super Regional game times

We now know when the Vols will be taking on Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know when the Vols will be taking on Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional. NCAA Baseball took to Twitter Tuesday morning to announce times for the first two days of the competition.

The Vols will take on Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10. You can watch on ESPN2. Saturday, the teams will play at 2 p.m. You can watch that game on ESPN.

If needed, there will be a third game on Sunday, June 12.

