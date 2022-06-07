Advertisement

RAM Clinic coming to Knoxville in June

The clinic will be set up at Central Baptist Bearden, located at 6300 Deane Hill Drive.
(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will host a two-day pop-up clinic in Knoxville in June to provide free dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

The clinic will be set up at Central Baptist Bearden, located at 6300 Deane Hill Drive. It will be held from Saturday, June 25 to June 26.

Services will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescription, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams, officials said. According to a release, patients will be provided care on a first-come, first-served basis.

The parking lot for patients will be open no later than midnight on Friday, June 24. Clinic officials said patients should be prepared with their food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. Officials said they encourage people who would like services to arrive early. Due to time retrains, patients should also be prepared to choose between dental and vision services, a spokesperson said.

Services provided by RAM will be free. An ID will not be required, a spokesperson said.

For more information about future pop-up clinics or volunteering, visit the RAM website.

