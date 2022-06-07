Advertisement

Renters complain of rat feces, water main leak at East Knoxville apartment

There are a host of resources available online for renters looking for rental legal aid assistance.
There are a host of resources available online for renters looking for rental legal aid assistance.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some residents at The Gardens at Knoxwood have turned to WVLT News in an effort to get their growing living concerns addressed. Resident Vince Cardin said problems at the complex increased since Texas management group, GVA Property Management, bought the property in January.

Cardin told WVLT News he and other renters have complained about roaches and rat feces. Now, they’re worried about their utilities. KUB confirmed they’ve responded to concerns at the address but “found that our system was not leaking.”

“We did find a private water main that feeds two buildings that currently has a leak,” an email from KUB read. “A leak on a private water main is not something that KUB repairs. The property owners are responsible for repairs on private water mains. KUB has communicated this information with property owners.

Attorney Holly Fuller said renters often don’t know they have rights. Fuller suggests renters first list concerns in a certified letter to the property owner, then wait about two weeks for a response, unless it’s a utility emergency. If that’s the case, the courts can intervene. Moving out can be an option, but Fuller said in this tight housing market, renters can be taken advantage of.

“Landlords are not necessarily invested in their property. They buy the property, they get someone in there paying, but then they don’t keep it up,” Fuller said.

There are a host of resources available online for renters looking for rental legal aid assistance.

