Sony Pictures lands film adaptation of Dolly Parton’s ‘Run, Rose, Run’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s first best-selling novel, “Run, Rose, Run,” has been picked up by Sony Pictures, according to an announcement shared Tuesday.

“In a highly competitive situation, Sony Pictures has landed Run, Rose, Run, set to star 11-time Grammy-winning and two-time Academy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Dolly Parton,” Sony Pictures stated in a statement sent to WVLT news.

In March, Parton paired with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for a film adaptation of the best-selling novel she wrote with James Patterson. On Tuesday, they announced the companies would partner with Sony Pictures alongside James Patterson Entertainment to produce the film.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Run, Rose, Run to Sony Pictures. I’m looking forward to working with Sony and being in the movie as well. It’s a good time to be excited, working with some of my favorite people,” said Parton.

Published in early March, the Nashville-based book centers on a bond between an aspiring country singer and a retired country superstar, a character Parton has said during media interviews that she was anxious to play on film.

The novel debuted in the number one spot on The New York Times bestseller list and ended up spending five weeks in the top place, according to records. The success made it the number one New York Times bestseller of the decade and best-selling novel of the year.

The East Tennessee icon released an album to accompany the novel. She described it as a “collection of musical stories about dreamers and their journeys.”

According to Sony Pictures, the film will feature Parton herself, as well as original songs from the country music star. It will be the first time Parton has starred on the big screen since “Straight Talk,” which was released in 1992.

