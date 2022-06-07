Advertisement

Stronger storms south Wednesday - intense heat next week

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the return of the 90s next week, but first, there are storms
Tony got this great snap in Greene County. You may see more clouds like this Wednesday.
Tony got this great snap in Greene County. You may see more clouds like this Wednesday.(Tony Knight)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a soggy start to Tuesday, but we’re finally climbing into the sunshine! There are numerous additional waves of storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. There’s a *possibility* of some bumpy weather later Wednesday afternoon.

We have a few more storms Saturday, then a pretty long dry period. The 90s return with the hottest weather of the year next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Soak up the sunshine! We’re still real muggy Tuesday later afternoon and evening. That sun and humidity act as a trigger for some more spotty and small storms later Tuesday evening, but they’re not as wide spread as Monday evening’s storms.

It’s all about the fog Wednesday morning. Yes, there is some rain as well, but fog is more likely. There are several rounds of storms ‘ejecting’ out of the Midwest. Frankly, some will form, and some may not. *IF* some strong stuff develops, it will emerge from Arkansas and mostly hug the TN/GA/AL lines.

These are all conditional on what happens in Arkansas and West Tennessee. Long story short: have the rain gear ready at any time during the day. Thing is: we will see at least some sunshine. The high may struggle to hit 83 degrees, hence why we’ve lowered the temp for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s a small chance of rain showers Friday, which is new to the forecast. We’re still relatively mild - but soon, it’ll be cooler! We’re well below average for the highs both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday trends a little more soggy, as some stronger-to-severe storms meander in well to our southwest (at least that’s where they appear this far out).

Sunday turns out dry and sun-filled! This is a true pick day! Monday and Tuesday also look like great days with abundant sunshine. Next Tuesday will be substantially hotter, back to the 90s.

These will be the hottest days of the year, and there’s a lot of humidity!

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station
15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn
Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen
Knoxville fire responds to South Knoxville fire with people trapped inside
KFD: 1 child dead, 3 hospitalized following South Knoxville house fire
The community gathered for a candle vigil in the victims honor.
Report: 4 current, former high school football players die in Tennessee crash
70-year-old woman dies after family dog attack, sheriff says

Latest News

Rain & storms stay around through the day.
Spotty showers and storms stay with us this afternoon
First Alert Weather Monday Morning
First Alert Weather Monday Morning
Colin got this view from Windrock. While it's sunny most of Monday, rain is rolling in.
Storms roll in overnight, with sun late in the 8-day
Showers and thunderstorms this evening. This is the view from The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge.
Staying mostly sunny and hot for much of the afternoon