Stronger storms south Wednesday - intense heat next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a soggy start to Tuesday, but we’re finally climbing into the sunshine! There are numerous additional waves of storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. There’s a *possibility* of some bumpy weather later Wednesday afternoon.

We have a few more storms Saturday, then a pretty long dry period. The 90s return with the hottest weather of the year next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Soak up the sunshine! We’re still real muggy Tuesday later afternoon and evening. That sun and humidity act as a trigger for some more spotty and small storms later Tuesday evening, but they’re not as wide spread as Monday evening’s storms.

It’s all about the fog Wednesday morning. Yes, there is some rain as well, but fog is more likely. There are several rounds of storms ‘ejecting’ out of the Midwest. Frankly, some will form, and some may not. *IF* some strong stuff develops, it will emerge from Arkansas and mostly hug the TN/GA/AL lines.

These are all conditional on what happens in Arkansas and West Tennessee. Long story short: have the rain gear ready at any time during the day. Thing is: we will see at least some sunshine. The high may struggle to hit 83 degrees, hence why we’ve lowered the temp for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s a small chance of rain showers Friday, which is new to the forecast. We’re still relatively mild - but soon, it’ll be cooler! We’re well below average for the highs both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday trends a little more soggy, as some stronger-to-severe storms meander in well to our southwest (at least that’s where they appear this far out).

Sunday turns out dry and sun-filled! This is a true pick day! Monday and Tuesday also look like great days with abundant sunshine. Next Tuesday will be substantially hotter, back to the 90s.

These will be the hottest days of the year, and there’s a lot of humidity!

