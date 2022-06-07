Advertisement

Tennessee murder fugitive arrested in Ashland, Kentucky

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A man wanted for murder by authorities in Tennessee has been arrested in Ashland, Kentucky and booked into the Boyd County Detention Center.

Trooper Shane Goodall with Kentucky State Police confirms Bradley Miller, 43, was arrested Monday evening.

Miller is facing first-degree murder charges in Tennessee in connection with the death of his girlfriend, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The body of Athena Saunders, 48, was found near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot.

According to KSP, a sergeant obtained information from TBI Monday night that Miller’s phone pinged near the surrounding areas of Ironton, Ohio and Ashland, Kentucky.

Not long after, Miller was spotted by law enforcement walking down Winchester Avenue near the Ashland Inn.

KSP reports Miller attempted to hide his face, which only drew more attention to him.

Troopers say he was arrested without incident.

Miller is facing first degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence out of Tennessee.

He is currently being held on a Tennessee warrant and is awaiting extradition.

No further information has been released at this time.

