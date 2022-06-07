Advertisement

Waking up to scattered showers and storms

We’re looking at some cooler temperatures after a few days of rain and storms.
Cloudy Today
Cloudy Today(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Tuesday! We’re starting off with some scattered rain and storms, some of which will produce locally heavy rainfall at times.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain and storm threat will be with us off and on through today, especially during the first half of the day. Overall we’ll look for about tenth to quarter of an inch depending on where some of the heavier showers find a home.

Afternoon temperatures will be near 86 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have a few lingering showers and storms with us during the evening hours and staying mostly cloudy through morning. We’ll wake up on Wednesday morning to temperatures near 70. A warm and muggy start to Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms stay in the forecast through Wednesday. We’ll have another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain with some of these storms.

The rain chances become more spotty on Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, spotty rain chances could linger into next weekend with very mild temperatures. We could drop back into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

