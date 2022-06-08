Alcatraz East Crime Museum offers free admission to teachers this month

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcatraz East Crime Museum is offering a promotion in celebration of teachers throughout the month of June.

Teachers wanting to explore the crime museum can get in for free and receive a 50% discount for up to four guests with them, according to a museum spokesperson.

“Summer break is here, and it’s a great time for teachers to visit us,” says Summer Blalock, group sales manager for Alcatraz East. “We look forward to seeing many of them stop by and take part in the fun things we have going on all month.”

While teachers will be the special guest of the month, free admission will also be available to all education support staff, according to a spokesperson.

To take advantage of the offer, teachers and staff must show valid school identification or a paystub upon entry.

The museum has also scheduled Teacher Demo Days from June 11 to June 12, where they will receive handouts on CSI and forensics demonstrations.

“There are over 100 interactive exhibits school groups can explore to learn more about crime, crime prevention, the justice system, and more,” a spokesperson said. “This opportunity gives educators a chance to continue summer learning experiences and be able to share the information with their students.”

A release stated that those wanting to participate would need to fill out a form in advance to receive free admission to the event. It can be found online here.

Alcatraz East opens every day at 10:00 a.m. It highlights crime throughout history while showcasing over 100 temporary and permanent exhibits. These include the famous white Bronco from the O.J. Simpson chase, Charles Manson’s guitar, and Ted Bundy’s famous beetle.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.

