Authorities looking for missing Knoxville highschooler

Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing Knoxville high school student.
Deontae Peak
Deontae Peak(ETVCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Teenager Deontae Peak goes to Central High School and was last seen on Monday, officials said. They also said he may be staying with friends whose parents don’t know he is a runaway.

Those with information are asked to call the Knoxville Police Department.

