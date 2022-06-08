Authorities looking for missing Knoxville highschooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing Knoxville high school student.

Teenager Deontae Peak goes to Central High School and was last seen on Monday, officials said. They also said he may be staying with friends whose parents don’t know he is a runaway.

Those with information are asked to call the Knoxville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.