Country Cascades Waterpark Resort announces $30M expansion

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country Cascades Waterpark Resort announced and broke ground on a $30 million expansion Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

Guests will now have the opportunity to enjoy 91 new guest rooms, a grand lobby, and a “reimagined” culinary experience offering a signature breakfast and a variety of new options.

“This $30 Million Dollar project brings together all of the elements of a memory filled vacation, whether it is the thrill of rock climbing, excitement of a pajama dance party, or the delight of sharing ice cream together,” said Kay Collier-Pittman, President.

The expansion will increase the waterpark resort’s room county to 322 guest rooms with 133 suites in the existing Country Tower and 98 split-room suites at the Summit Tower, officials said.

In addition to an improved experience for guests, the $30 million investment will also create a “variety of new hospitality jobs.”

At this time, the expected completion date has not be announced.

