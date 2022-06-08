Dollywood to offer $5 admission to Sevier Co. residents, workers

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - With summer on the way and school letting out, Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country have announced the return of a popular promotion.

Sevier County Days will last from June 13 to June 19 at Dollywood and from June 7 to June 12 at Dollywood’s Splash Country. The event gives anyone living or working in the county the opportunity to visit the popular theme or water park for only a $5 donation to Sevier County Food Ministries. In addition to cutting a deal for residents and workers of the county, the proceeds will go straight to the food ministries, which will help the non-profit provide community support.

“We are always proud to partner with Jim Davis and his phenomenal staff at Sevier County Food Ministries,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager. “As kids are now out of school for summer, demand for the food ministries increases because those school lunches aren’t available for families who need them. We encourage families in that situation to visit the food ministry because the team there does an exemplary job of assisting those in the community who need it. We partner with them because their mission of taking care of families is part of who we are as well.”

Residents wanting to take advantage of the offer must present a state or federally issued photo identification with a valid Sevier County zip code at the ticket booth. Those who work in Sevier County but are not residents must present proof of employment as well as a state or federally issued photo identification matching the paycheck stub.

The Sevier County Days ticket will also receive full upgrade value toward the purchase of a 2022 season pass, according to a Dollywood spokesperson.

Dollywood first started giving to Sevier County Food Ministries in 1998, a release stated. Since then, total contributions to the food ministry have been more than $1.4 million.

More information on eligibility and details can be found here.

