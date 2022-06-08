Family-friendly events for you and the kids to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out these fun events happening around East Tennessee this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun!

During June and July, Muse Knoxville has a new outdoor museum experience. It’s called Muse Pop and features weekly themes. This week’s theme is awesome animals where kids will learn the science and engineering behind how animals build and blend in their environments. Muse Pop is open every week Thursday through Sunday. One ticket includes admission to both Muse Pop and the indoor museum.

Friday, June 10th:

Movies Under the Stars is back at Ijams Nature Center! This Friday, bring your lawn chairs and blankets to watch Men in Black. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins around 9 p.m. Food trucks and the Ijams Beer Garden will be open. One ticket is $10 or you can buy four for $36. Space is limited so it is recommended to buy tickets online.

Saturday, June 11th:

Saturday is the Duck Pond Fishing Derby for Kids. Kids ages three to 15 compete to catch the largest fish and the most fish. It’s at the Alcoa Duck Pond from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can register for this event online for $8 or you can do it the do of for $12.

Sunday, June 12th:

This Sunday, the Old City Market is back. Every second Sunday of the month, you can go to the Old City and check out local vendors across East Tennessee from artists, painters, bakers, and more. It’s 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on West Jackson Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.