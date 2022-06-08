Free Fishing Day in Tennessee to take place this Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day has been set for Saturday, June 11.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the annual event Tuesday. On Free Fishing Day, a spokesperson said that anyone without a license could fish for free in Tennessee’s public waters, which includes TWRA owned and operated lakes and state park facilities.

In addition, the event’s website states that children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday, June 17.

The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events, a spokesperson said.

Events, places to fish and more information can be found on the TN Wildlife website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.