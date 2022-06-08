Advertisement

Free Fishing Day in Tennessee to take place today

The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events, a spokesperson said.
The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events, a spokesperson said.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day has been set for Saturday, June 11.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the annual event Tuesday. On Free Fishing Day, a spokesperson said that anyone without a license could fish for free in Tennessee’s public waters, which includes TWRA owned and operated lakes and state park facilities.

In addition, the event’s website states that children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday, June 17.

The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events, a spokesperson said.

Events, places to fish and more information can be found on the TN Wildlife website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Park rangers found the body of a missing man inside the Tennessee district of the Big South...
Former Jamestown mayor found dead at Big South Fork Park
William Koontz
Knoxville Fire Department administers Narcan in a Taco Bell drive-thru
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
The director of Union County Schools resigned during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday,...
Union Co. BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation

Latest News

Fire officials responded near midnight Friday.
WATCH: Cabin catches fire in Sevier County
Warming this weekend
Gradually warming this weekend before a stretch of 90s next week
Sevier County fire officials respond to overnight Pittman Center blaze
Sevier County fire officials respond to overnight Pittman Center blaze
WATCH: Cabin catches fire in Sevier County
WATCH: Cabin catches fire in Sevier County