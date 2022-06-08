Advertisement

Groups raising money to help care for abandoned historic Knoxville cemetery

The Crestview Cemetery recently underwent a volunteer cleanup after lack of upkeep stopped families from visiting their loved ones for Mother’s Day.
Crestview Cemetery(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community members are hoping to raise $5,000 to help care for the West View Historic Cemetery District via a GoFundMe fundraiser, and they’re getting help from two groups.

The Crestview Cemetery recently underwent a volunteer cleanup after long grass, weeds and general lack of upkeep stopped families from visiting their loved ones for Mother’s Day.

Previously, the cemetery had been cared for by Knox County Inmates, but Knox County Sheriff Office officials told WVLT News that since the COVID-19 pandemic, several low-level offenders had been released, meaning there were fewer inmates to tackle those sorts of jobs.

In addition to the $5,000 fundraising goal, Belmont Heights Baptist Church and RISE865 of First Baptist Concord will be matching the funds, bringing the total to $10,000. The money will be used to purchase new equipment for cutting the grass and maintaining the cemetery for a full calendar year, the GoFundMe page states. The money will also go towards paying contractors for the work.

After the year is up, the groups said they plan to work out a more long-term solution.

