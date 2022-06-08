Advertisement

Harrison Ford to produce ‘Steel Magnolias’ play reading in Morristown

It will be produced by ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ star Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart.
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones(Paramount Pictures)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Theatre Guild and the Morristown Healthcare System Patient Assistance fund are set to bring a one-night-only fundraiser to the Lakeway area Saturday.

The event will feature a stage reading of the Robert Harling play Steel Magnolias at the WSCC Humanities Theatre. It will be produced by Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, directed by David Horton and star Calista and Kay Flockhart, Kellie Ward, Katrina Bosse, Becky Shirley and Sherri Jacobs.

The project was originally planned over two years ago but was postponed because of the pandemic. “We wanted a way to rally support not only for the arts, which have suffered so through the pandemic, but also work with a health-related charity due to the subject matter of the play”, Flockhart said. “We think this is a great opportunity for people to donate and support these vital non-profit organizations and, in turn, be rewarded with a great reading and a reception.”

Seating is limited and tickets will not be offered at the door, but you can get yours here.

There will also be a talk-back with the cast and a reception after the event.

