Knox County birthday celebration planned for this weekend

Several Knox County officials and groups are set to host two birthday celebrations for Knox County on Saturday.
The Cove at Concord Park
The Cove at Concord Park(Knox County Parks and Recreation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Knox County officials and groups, including Mayor Glenn Jacobs, the Knox County Library and Knox County Parks and Recreation Department, are set to host two birthday celebrations for Knox County on Saturday, June 11.

The events will be in Clayton Park and The Cove at Concord Park from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Cupcakes will be available for the public. People can also play games and activities from 1792, the year Knox County was founded.

The birthday party will be followed by the Second Saturday Concerts. The Paul Beasley Group will play at Clayton Park, and the Mystic Rhythm Tribe will play at The Cove.

Both the celebrations and concerts are free to the public.

On June 11, 1792, William Blount drew the lines of both Knox and Jefferson counties to bring the government closer to the people it served.

“We have a strong and storied heritage. We see the names and monuments to our founders, but we don’t always know their stories. I encourage everyone to come out, celebrate, and learn more,” said Jacobs.

