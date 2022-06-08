Knoxville group continues asking for donations to send to Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ukrainians have been under attack by the Russians for several months, leaving people in the country low on supplies. This includes the mother of Aid to Ukraine’s founder, Olga Mallicoat.

“She’s very particular about Ukraine. She’s definitely doing everything she can to help people around her even though she’s 78 years old; she’s very active,” Mallicoat said.

The organization’s founder is from Ukraine but living in Knoxville now. Mallicoat wanted to help friends, family, and strangers in her home country by providing items they may need.

“We have already collected some medical supplies,” Mallicoat said. “That’s something we can definitely ship and as well as any type of military equipment, protective equipment. Bulletproof vests. We can collect that as well.”

She said they prefer monetary donations because shipping can be costly. Money collected goes directly to Ukrainian non-profits that help bring supplies to people.

“Without international help, without the help of everybody who can help, Ukraine will not have a chance after this war,” Mallicoat said.

The war in Ukraine isn’t heard about as much as it was when it began, but the need for supplies remains essential.

“We cannot physically go and fight with the other citizens of Ukraine, but at least being here and seeing all of this support that we receive from the local people, from the local population. This is something very important to us,” Mallicoat said.

Aid for Ukraine has also hosted events to fundraise for supplies in the past. In the last few months, the group has raised around $10,000. If you’d like to donate, visit the organization’s website.

