KPD: Body found near Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man’s body was found in the woods near Kingston Pike and Marby Hood Road on Tuesday evening at around 5: 15 p.m, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.

KPD officers said they spoke with the witness who found the body when they arrived on the scene. The witness told police he had seen the man panhandling in the area on Sunday.

“The report does not note that there were any indicators of foul play at this time,” Communications Manager of KPD Scott Erland told WVLT.

The body has yet to be identified, according to police officials.

