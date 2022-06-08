Advertisement

KPD: Body found near Kingston Pike

A man’s body was found in the woods near Kingston Pike on Tuesday, according to police officials.
Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man’s body was found in the woods near Kingston Pike and Marby Hood Road on Tuesday evening at around 5: 15 p.m, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.

KPD officers said they spoke with the witness who found the body when they arrived on the scene. The witness told police he had seen the man panhandling in the area on Sunday.

“The report does not note that there were any indicators of foul play at this time,” Communications Manager of KPD Scott Erland told WVLT.

The body has yet to be identified, according to police officials.

