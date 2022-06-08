Last night of storms before a cool-down. 90s return next week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you sick of repeated rounds of rain and storms yet? Tonight is the last threat of storms for about 48 hours! A cooler weekend is on tap - with a little less threat for storms during the Super Regional.

Get ready for the heat - it’s going to be absurdly hot!

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are two more rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and into the night. The first is around dinner-time, and should be pretty spotty. Much stronger storms (with a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale) stay closer to Huntsville, Chattanooga, and Atlanta. Other storms are fairly small.

A bit more than half of our towns get rain from 9:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Following that, there is more fog you can expect Thursday morning. It’s cooler feeling Thursday, thanks to much lower humidity. What a day! The high is similar, at 82 degrees in the Valley. We have lots of sunshine.

Friday is also pretty nice. There’s less threat - for now - for storms at the Vols Super Regional versus Notre Dame. Most of the rain Friday night is closer to midnight. Saturday could start soupy but should end up with lots of sunshine. The high will be 80 degrees Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a spectacular day of calm weather, slightly cooler temps, and abundant sunshine. This is a “pick day!” The high temperature trends close to 80 degrees - like it has all week long.

Monday begins the Southeast’s big heat wave. The 925mb temps over us are the hottest of the year by a mile! We have 91, 92, 94, and from Monday-Thursday of next week.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

