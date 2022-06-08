Advertisement

Man accused of killing pregnant mother, toddler appears in court

William David Phillips reportedly heard voices telling him to crash into pedestrians in Jefferson City.
William David Phillips, 33, told police that 'voices' told him to run over a stroller in Jefferson City, a report said. (Jefferson County Sheriff)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William David Phillips is set to appear in court Wednesday in the murder of a pregnant mother and her two-year-old son.

The incident happened in Jefferson City in June 2019. According to an incident report from police, Phillips was driving on Chucky Pike when he heard a voice telling him to “kill the meth addicts.” Phillips then drove into the mother, Sierra Cahoon, and her child while driving down Main Street because he thought there was meth in the child’s stroller, the report said.

Phillips also drove at another man, Tillman Gunter, the report stated, but Gunter was only injured. Phillips then allegedly crashed into a building, where he injured an employee inside.

Phillips was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

