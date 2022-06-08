Morristown man’s home burglarized days after death, family offering reward

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freddy Shoemaker would often find himself on Cherokee and Douglas Lake doing his favorite after-work activity, which was fishing. As a mechanic in Morristown, the 47-year-old East Tennessean worked hard, and for long hours. Limited by a heart condition, it was a regular activity that he and his younger sister Angela Taylor would do.

On May 22, his family said Shoemaker died at home due to his heart condition. Just two days later, while the family was out of the house planning the funeral and making arrangements, a shed next to Shoemaker’s home was burglarized.

“Somebody breaks in and steals his stuff, knowing what we’re going through? I was just completely devastated and a loss in faith in humanity,” said Taylor.

Inside that shed was thousands of dollars worth of fishing equipment. Whoever was responsible also broke into Shoemaker’s truck and took tools from the trunk.

It’s especially devastating for his family because just months ago, in December, Shoemaker’s house burned down in a fire causing him to lose everything inside. They’re now hoping someone turns themselves in and is identified.

“I’m hoping they have a conscious and come forward; it’s not about the money. I’m offering a reward for the return of his things because that’s all that his nieces and nephews, and grandchildren have. It’s more than a dollar; it’s sentimental.” said Taylor.

As Taylor and others in the family look through pictures of Shoemaker fishing and interacting with loved ones, they hope they’ll be able to look back on them fondly without bringing up unpleasant memories of an unsolved crime.

“I don’t want the last memory I have of us fishing being someone stealing his stuff,” said Taylor.

The family has put up a $500 reward for anyone who can bring them back the items stolen.

