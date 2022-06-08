Nearly 200 senior softball teams come to Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 200 softball teams from across the Southeast and Midwest have ascended on Rocky Top.

From 35 to 80 years old, men and women are taking the diamond for the annual Great Smokey Mountain Senior Classic.

GAS or the Georgia Alabama Softball team has returned to Knoxville for another go-around.

Jimmy Young, one of the players in the age 65 AAA group, told us at their young age they continue to play for the love of the game.

”It’s the friendship and the love for the friends that you have,” said Young. “I call it our second family, but really it’s our first family. It’s something we enjoy as young men. Now by being young men it might mean we’re old in age and have a little grey hair. But it’s a fun game that we as older guys are playing and it’s a young man’s dream. So it’s our dream to continue to have the good health that we have.”

Field Director for the International Senior Softball Association, John Hutton told me he’s blown away by this year’s turnout and the quality of games being played this week.

”It keeps them competitive,” said Hutton. “They still got that fire. They amaze me every day, they run hard, and they swing the bat hard. They’re just out there, they’re kids at heart. I mean their bodies may be a bit slower but they go out there and give it a hundred percent. It’s awesome.”

The tournament continues through Sunday across the Knoxville area.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.