On and off rain and storms continue today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The on and off rain and storms continue once again today. We’ll start out with some scattered storms this morning, with a better chance later this evening.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start off this morning with some fog and scattered rain, so grab that umbrella as you step out the door! It is also warm and muggy this morning.

The on and off rain and storms really continue throughout the day. Highs will get near 83 degrees. The best chance is later this evening after dinner time. We’ll see about a 60% coverage in the storms. There is a chance for an isolated stronger storm, but the main concern with these batches of rain and storms are lightning and potentially isolated flooding issues. These storms are slow-moving which means some of you could get a good downpour for a little while. Expect about 0.5-1″ by Thursday morning.

Rainfall through Thursday morning (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray showers linger early Thursday morning, but we look to finally dry out and see more of that sunshine! Highs will be near 82 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

There’s a small chance of rain showers Friday, mainly in the evening. Highs stick around the lower 80s with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Showers linger into the overnight hours and into Saturday. The rain and storms look pretty scattered on Saturday - some models are trending drier. Temperatures look below average on Saturday as well with highs in the upper 70s!

Sunday turns out dry and sun-filled! This is a true pick day! Monday and Tuesday also look like great days with abundant sunshine. Next Tuesday will be substantially hotter, back to the 90s.

These will be the hottest days of the year, and there’s a lot of humidity!

Wednesday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

