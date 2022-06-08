Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair announced the six entertainers who will perform for Knoxville in September. The fair is one of the state’s largest events of the year, seeing thousands of attendees annually.

The lineup includes:

Saturday, September 10 - Fiddlers’ Convention

Sunday, September 11 - Queen Nation

Monday, September 12 - Dylan Scott

Tuesday, September 13 - Bret Michaels

Wednesday, September 14 - Brian McKnight

Thursday, September 15 - Ryan Hurd with Lily Rose

Friday, September 16 - Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Sunday, September 18 - Clint Black

Tickets are available for sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases include concert tickets, discounted admission tickets and discounted ride wristbands. The fair will also feature fireworks each night.

