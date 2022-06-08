Advertisement

Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup

The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair announced the six entertainers who will perform for Knoxville in September. The fair is one of the state’s largest events of the year, seeing thousands of attendees annually.

The lineup includes:

  • Saturday, September 10 - Fiddlers’ Convention
  • Sunday, September 11 - Queen Nation
  • Monday, September 12 - Dylan Scott
  • Tuesday, September 13 - Bret Michaels
  • Wednesday, September 14 - Brian McKnight
  • Thursday, September 15 - Ryan Hurd with Lily Rose
  • Friday, September 16 - Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
  • Sunday, September 18 - Clint Black

Tickets are available for sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases include concert tickets, discounted admission tickets and discounted ride wristbands. The fair will also feature fireworks each night.

