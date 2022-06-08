Three Vols earn Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team honors

TUSCON, Ariz. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball continues to rack up the awards. The Vols are again well represented on Collegiate Baseball’s 2022 Freshman All-America Team. This time, Vols Chase Burns, Drew Beam and Blake Burke garner such recognition.

The three players earning Freshman All-America honors ties the single-season program record set back in 2005. 23 UT players have now earned Freshman All-America honors in program history, including five under head coach Tony Vitello.

Burns was also named Collegiate Baseball’s Co-Freshman National Player of the Year, sharing the honor with North Carolina State’s Tommy White, the outlet announced on Wednesday.

Burns will enter this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional with an 8-1 record and 2.69 ERA over 16 appearances (13 starts). He has also racked up 98 strikeouts in 73.2 innings of work while allowing just 24 walks. His 98 punchouts already rank third-most by a freshman in program history and are just six shy of second place.

Beam is another standout freshman pitcher in UT’s weekend rotation, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors after posting an 8-1 record to go along with a 2.72 ERA in a team-high 15 starts.

This season, Beam’s long list of accolades includes All-SEC second team and SEC All-Freshman team honors. He is also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

Burke capped off the regular season in stellar fashion and has carried that play into the postseason. He’s proven to be one of the Vols’ most dangerous hitters. Burke is fifth on the team with 14 home runs. His 14 bombs are tied for the most by a freshman in program history with J.P. Arencibia (2005) and Alan Cockrell (1983).

The Vols host Notre Dame in the NCAA Knoxville Super Regional, which begins on Friday at 6 p.m.

