Vols named to Athlon Sports Preseason All-SEC Teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ten players of the Tennessee football program received preseason All-SEC recognition from Athlon Sports, the publication announced on Monday.

The Vols were one of four teams in the conference with double-digit selections. UT’s 10 picks were its most since 2016 when 11 Vols were named to Athlon’s preseason All-SEC squads.

Of the players recognized in this category were, Redshirt-senior receiver Cedric Tillman and senior defensive lineman Byron Young highlighted the Big Orange contingent with first-team All-SEC selections.

Redshirt-senior QB Hendon Hooker and senior linebacker Jeremy Banks represent Tennessee on Athlon’s All-SEC second team.

Senior offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, junior edge rusher Tyler Baron and senior punter Paxton Brooks were recognized as third-team honorees. While junior running back Jabari Small, senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright and senior safety Trevon Flowers garnered fourth-team preseason accolades.

Tennessee’s 2022 season begins under the lights of Neyland Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1 when the Volunteers take on Ball State. The season opener will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network.

