Drying out today with lots of sunshine and lower humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After some clouds, stray showers, and fog this morning, we’ll finally dry out and see those sunny skies return! Enjoy the mild temperatures before the heat cranks up next week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts out with some clouds, fog, and stray showers. Those stray showers are mainly towards the Foothills and mountains, so most of us will be dry. We’ll continue to see those clouds move out throughout the morning with sunny skies by lunch time! The humidity drops throughout the day as well. Expect highs near 82 degrees this afternoon.

Friday is also pretty nice. We’ll start out with sunshine and then see those clouds move in later with some rain. There’s less threat - for now - for storms at the Vols Super Regional versus Notre Dame. Most of the rain Friday night is closer to midnight. Saturday could start soupy but should end up with lots of sunshine. The high will be 80 degrees Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a spectacular day of calm weather, slightly cooler temps, and abundant sunshine. This is a “pick day!” The heat starts to crank up Sunday though with a high near 87 degrees.

Monday begins the Southeast’s big heat wave. The 925mb temps over us are the hottest of the year by a mile! We have 91, 94, 94, and from Monday-Thursday of next week.

Some spotty rain chances return next week to hopefully help cool us off.

Thursday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

