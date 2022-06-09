Advertisement

Former Jamestown mayor found dead at Big South Fork Park

Park rangers found the body of former Jamestown mayor, Lyndon Bill Baines, inside the Tennessee district of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Park Thursday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found the body of former Jamestown mayor, Lyndon Baines, inside the Tennessee district of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Park Thursday morning, according to officials with the National Park Service.

Officials with the Jamestown Police Department said the 58-year-old went missing on June 5, and was last seen going for a motorcycle ride.

“Rangers with Big South Fork located the Motorcycle driven by Mr. Baines at a campsite in the park,” officials with the JPD said. “Rangers attempted to check on Mr. Baines welfare and found him deceased inside the tent.”

The incident is under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

