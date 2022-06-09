‘It’s just pulling teeth’ | Knox County day cares struggle to find staff, have kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three of the largest day cares in Knox County do not have enough staff causing them to turn families to waitlists.

Georgia Kelley with Powell United Methodist Childcare Center said, “since COVID we cannot get staff. It’s just pulling teeth.”

She told WVLT News that they can’t get anyone to apply for a job and if they do, they may not show up to interviews. They’ve increased salaries, significantly. When asked about a figure, Kelley said she wouldn’t elaborate. But because of the labor shortage they’ve had to close some rooms.

According to the Tennessee Department of Human Services’ website, Powell United Methodist Childcare Center is licensed for 215 children and babies six weeks to 13-years-old. But right now, Kelley said they average 100 kids.

“I’m full,” Kelley said, explaining she didn’t have the staff to maintain the state mandated teacher/child ratios.

“I’ve never had this problem before and I’ve been here 40 years,” Kelley said.

She elaborated on how some kids had been on the waitlist for more than a year.

The owner and director of Morning Star Child Development Center echoed many of Kelley’s thoughts. Thirty-two years operating the day care, Tara Ghorashi said she’s never had this much of a problem finding qualified people.

Ghorashi said it’s been “extremely difficult” to find and hire assistant teachers. Morning Star is able to maintain its capacity of more than 200 kids, but with “difficulty.”

“It seems like people either don’t want to work at all or they don’t want to work in child care,” Ghorashi explained.

That’s led Morning Star to have a waitlist as well.

Misty Larue with Central Baptist Weekday Education Programs said they have a licensed capacity of 391 kids, but currently have 124 ranging from 6-weeks-old to fifth graders.

“I’ve had to turn people away because I didn’t have staff coverage,” Larue said. Central Baptist has a waitlist that usually only has infants, but Larue explained right now it’s for all ages of kids.

She’s also had to close a room or two because they’ve been shorthanded.

She said they can’t compete with Chick-Fil-A and Target does, but Larue said she tried to remind future employees they’re closed weekends and holidays and by 6 p.m.

With the help of Indeed, Facebook and word of mouth she said they’re thankfully building staff back up. Something she thought may have been “sheer luck.”

“I’m hoping we’re seeing a light,” Larue said.

But a West Knoxville mom said searching for childcare was “exhausting.”

Alicia Strange and her husband work full-time. They have 16-month-old twins who had some nannies, but one developed health issues and the other graduated from college, leaving them to turn to day care.

She tried calling the one where her older daughter attended a decade ago, but was told 2023 would be the earliest they could help. She thought it was just that day care’s problem, thinking maybe it’d grown in popularity.

“We called some other places. 2023, 2023, maybe ‘22 but you’re looking at six months from now and I was like what is going on,” Strange said.

She realized there’s been an influx of people moving to Knoxville and the pandemic turned many people away from working with kids.

“It was hard, it was hard,” Strange said.

She said the twins were on nearly a dozen day care waitlists for four months.

“We drove them crazy. Like we called, and called and just ‘hey it’s us again we just want to remind you that we’re still here.’”

They finally got into one because a couple of families moved out of state.

“The persistence is the only thing that I think probably helped us is because we had called so many times that they were probably like we do remember this one family,” Strange explained.

She and Larue advised parents to get on multiple waitlists, even if someone is pregnant and knows they will need day care eventually, start looking now.

