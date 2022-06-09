Advertisement

Knox County Board of Education green lights new body cameras

The Board of Education voted to allocate more than $200,000 for new body cameras for School Security Officers.
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, the Knox County Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a contract worth $205,293.75 for new body-worn cameras.

The contract had a four-year renewal agreement built in was with Central Technologies to provide cameras for School Security Officers who are employed by the district.

In a work session Monday, the district said the current body cameras work, but this new system would allow the district the ability to manage data better.

WVLT News reached out to a BOE member for clarification but did not hear back.

According to the fiscal note for the contract, the money will come from Tennessee’s Safe School Act which offers districts grant funding for certain school safety measures.

The contract takes effect July 1, and has a renewal agreement through 2026 if the district chooses.

