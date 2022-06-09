Knoxville Fire Department administers Narcan in a Taco Bell drive-thru

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department administered Narcan to a man found unconscious in a Taco Bell drive-thru on Tuesday, according to a Knoxville Police Department report.

An officer responded to the Taco Bell on Clinton Highway after a customer had called to report a man in a red van was unconscious in the drive-thru lane, the report said.

When the officer arrived, firefighters and an ambulance were already there, according to the report. The firefighters told the officer they had administered Narcan to William Koontz, 62, who they had found unconscious in the front passenger seat of the van in the drive-thru.

The driver of the vehicle left the van idle in the drive-thru and ran away before the officers arrived, according to the report.

The Knoxville Fire Department pointed to Koontz, who was reportedly swaying from side to side as he walked away.

The officer then spoke with Koontz, who allegedly said his name was William Johnson. When officers asked for his social security number, Koontz reportedly said he did not know it. Officers asked Koontz for his name again, but he only replied with “William,” according to the report. KPD officials said they could only verify his name through the van’s registration.

Koontz told police his head was groggy and denied doing any drugs, according to the report.

“Koontz was clearly under the influence of an unknown narcotic and was taken into custody at this point,” KPD officials said. His pupils were dilated and was unsteady on his feet, the police report stated.

Koontz was charged with public intoxication.

