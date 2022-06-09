Knoxville police working to close the loophole in gun show purchases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said they’re working diligently to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

One way they’re hoping to do that was by enforcing more protocols while attending gun shows.

Lieutenant Josh Shaffer with KPD’s organized crime unit said gun shows are just one-way felons will try to get their hands on a gun, and with an event so large, they will try several ways to get a gun. Whether it’s getting someone to buy one for them or looking for someone who is making a private sale. Shaffer said both ways avoid background checks, and because of this, officers are buckling down on gun show transactions.

“We’ve recently been paying more attention as well in having a little more conducting a little more focused operations. With putting people that are in plain clothes and with putting people in conducting surveillance. What we’re there to do is identify people who may be known criminals, people who are known felons, people who are there trying to solicit other people to buy guns on their behalf,” said Shaffer.

Back in March, the United States Department of Justice released a press released stating KPD officers seized a total of 20 firearms from a felon attending gun shows in Knoxville. Another press release said they had another bust the following month, where police arrested another man attending a gun show and seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and drugs.

Unable to share all of KPD’s plans to better crack down on illegal gun sales at gun shows, Shaffer said at recent gun shows officers have been conducting more focused operations and putting more people to conduct surveillance.

“The last couple of operations we’ve done at the gun shows we’ve been very open and we’ve gone to people who are selling firearms we’ve approached people who are setting up tables and selling and letting them know that we’re there, letting them know that these are the things that we are looking for,” explained Shaffer.

The lieutenant also shared the department was taking account into looking into private sales.

“As it stands it is lawful for any private citizen to sell their own firearm as long as they’re not selling it to a juvenile, they’re not selling it to a known felon, or selling it to someone who would otherwise be prohibited. The same as any private individual is allowed to sale their car whenever they’re tired of it. Whenever you take that step equated to a car, if I’m selling 20 cars in a year, well then I’m not really a private seller. I’d probably be operating as an auto dealer at that point, and you’re required to be licensed to be an auto dealer,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer said there are ways you can help as well. He said if you find someone offering you money to buy a gun for them you should notify officers at the show. He also suggested keeping transaction records from private gun sales.

