Knoxville’s $40k game plan to beat trauma, youth mental health

A panel of judges awarded SEEED Knox and Emerald Youth Foundation $20,000 for their proposals.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of Knoxville hosted its first Mayor’s Social Innovation Challenge Thursday night that’s designed to support community group’s plans that address youth mental health. Teams worked together to present the best pitch. A panel of judges awarded SEEED Knox and Emerald Youth Foundation $20,000 for their proposals.

Kathy Mack and Charles Lomax with Empower Knox teamed up with Torrie Boggs United Way of Greater Knoxville, University of Tennessee College of Social Work, Mental Health Association of East Tennessee, United HealthCare and Knoxville Area Urban League.

“We recognize that no one individual no one group can do the work in entirety in and of themselves. So, we’re really trying to push collaboration and making sure that we’re working together to really address the needs in our community,” Lomax said.

Britton Leitch with the Emerald Youth Foundation told WVLT News they will use the money to train coaches throughout Knox County how to respond properly to trauma responsive situations.

“Oftentimes if an athlete or a child has experienced adverse childhood experience, whenever they’re in a stressful situation, their emotions they don’t know how to process and that usually will result in either that student acting out or somewhere like that or shutting down,” Leitch said.

