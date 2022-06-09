KPD: 126 grams of meth found after manufacturer, seller and dealer arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Casey Austin, 47, was arrested on Wednesday by Knoxville Police Department as part of an ongoing Organized Crime Unit investigation to find possible sources of meth and heroin in Knoxville, according to a police report.

KPD officers said they identified Austin, who has at least nine prior felony convictions, as one of these possible sources. Police officials said officers initially arrested Austin on controlled purchases of meth that were made by him in February and March.

Officers also said they saw Austin selling drugs before his arrest.

When officers searched Austin after he was in custody, they found about 40 grams of meth in separate bags and over $1,000 in cash.

Officers obtained a warrant to search Austin’s hotel room at the Hamilton Inn on Clyde Street. In the room, they found 86 grams of meth, two digital scales, three cell phones and two other “unknown substances.”

Austin was charged with multiple counts of manufacture, sale and delivery of meth.

