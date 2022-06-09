Man arrested in Chattanooga shooting that killed 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI and officers with the Chattanooga Police Department arrested a man in connection with last week’s shooting that killed three people.

Garrian King was arrested Wednesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice. King had an appearance in court Wednesday as well, the report said, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Steger ordered him detained without bond.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with all of its law enforcement partners to protect our community through the vigorous enforcement of federal criminal gun laws,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “Yesterday’s charge is the result of the tireless, around-the-clock work by, and collaboration among, the Chattanooga Police Department, the ATF, and the FBI, which continues unabated.”

The shooting is still being investigated by the CPD, ATF and the FBI.

