Marina theft on Norris Lake caught on camera

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Security cameras at the Powell Valley Marina captured the moments where three men stole around $50,000 worth of boating equipment, according to Sheriff Robbie Goins.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask for help locating the three men responsible for the theft. Paul White and Kenneth Carroll were arrested, while Ryan Gulley remains at large.

“It’s even scarier to think that they’d do that with the security cameras there and everything.” said one frequent customer of the Powell Valley Marina, while adding that the cameras made her feel safer.

Brad Bardo owned multiple marinas around East Tennessee, including the Powell Valley Marina. He said over the last year, he’s seen an uptick in thefts across the board.

“They think people coming down here on the boat will leave their cooler, fishing poles, stuff that’s easily accessible that has value. You know, life jackets are $100 to $200 now,” said Bardo.

He added that the 24-hour surveillance they’re able to have is a great deterrent for some would be criminals, and it helped bring the sheriff’s office a good description in the early stages of the investigation.

Goins said the three men stole things like boat batteries, chargers, speakers, and radios.

“Anything of value that’s expensive, pull that stuff off,” said Bardo.

Bardo added that covering your boat when you leave is another good way to deter criminals from seeing what’s on board and makes it tougher to access.

