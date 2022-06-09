Advertisement

Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business

Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims Thursday and the suspect in the shooting is no longer a threat to the community, a sheriff’s office said

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff’s office issued a brief statement saying the shooting incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent injuries.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

