Semi-truck has a fender-bender with Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck delivering supplies to the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium had a small fender-bender with the UT icon Thursday, UT Police Public Information Officer Lola Alapo told WVLT News.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, but an ambulance was called out of an abundance of caution, she said.

The stadium also went undamaged; the truck just struck one of the beams.

