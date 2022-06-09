Two people seen on video smashing car window leave police, victim investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department received a report on a vandalized car in downtown Knoxville on Friday night.

Sarah Davis said she parked her car in a parking lot on S Central Avenue on Friday night. She returned Saturday morning to find someone had thrown a rock at her windshield.

She asked nearby businesses if they had any surveillance cameras. The surveillance video showed two men walking around S Central Ave. One man picked up a brick, and the other picked up a rock. Someone threw the rock at the car window, and the video showed both men running away toward the downtown dog park and public parking garage.

Davis said nothing was stolen out of the vehicle.

“Just knowing that there was no motive, and nothing was stolen from my vehicle. I think there’s a sense of just why. And I’m hoping that through all of this, we can kind of get more clear answers as to why this happened. And who did it?” said Davis.

Her car is in the repair shop with thousands of dollars worth of damage. She hopes sharing the pictures and video will give investigators might produce some leads.

“If they did record this on their phones, maybe why people are doing this, and recording and sharing it with their friends. I want people to understand the gravity of their actions. And hopefully, bringing this to light and drawing more attention to it is going to make people rethink their actions and how they truly affect other people,” said Davis.

If you have information about this incident, you can contact KPD.

