Advertisement

US military eases restrictions on HIV positive members

The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.
The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.(Rudi Riet / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Pentagon has changed its policy on HIV positive service members.

People who are HIV positive used to be banned from joining the U.S. military as officers or deploying abroad.

However, according to a Defense Department memo this week, the new policy says that HIV positive individuals who are asymptomatic and who have a confirmed undetectable viral load will no longer face restrictions.

They also cannot be discharged or separated from military service just because of their HIV status.

According to the memo, the policy has been updated due to advances in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the virus.

The change in policy comes after a recent federal court decision that ruled the Defense Department policies were unlawful.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Kingston Pike
KPD: Body found near Kingston Pike
The Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off / Source: WVLT News
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Little girl in Morgan County recovering after two copperhead bites
Morgan County family: 3-year-old is still recovering following copperhead bites
KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges
KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges

Latest News

FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Chief: Michigan cop charged in Lyoya’s death should be fired
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
FILE - A worker in protective overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the...
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study
Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting