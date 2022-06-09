Advertisement

What will happen to the Heritage High School planetarium?

Blount County Board of Education meeting Thursday evening to decide the fate of the planetarium at Heritage High School
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Board of Education is meeting Thursday evening to discuss if Heritage High School’s planetarium should be closed and deconstructed.

The recommendation will come from the Facilities Committee. They cited no willing instructor, no money to operate the planetarium and no high school requirement for astronomy as reasons for the closure.

The suggested plan is to offer the equipment inside the planetarium to the Blount County Commission if they can remove the items within a year of acceptance of the offer.

If the commission denies the offer, the alternative plan is to sell the equipment at the auction on GOVDEALs.

The Blount County Board of Education will meet on June 9 at 5:00 p.m. in the John P. Davis Boardroom.

